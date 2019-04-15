Citigroup Lowers Livent (LTHM) to Neutral

Livent (NASDAQ:LTHM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

LTHM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Livent in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Clarkson Capital began coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital set a $22.00 target price on shares of Livent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Gabelli began coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:LTHM opened at $12.36 on Monday. Livent has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $19.90.

Livent (NASDAQ:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $119.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.70 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Kwmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the fourth quarter worth $85,000.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

