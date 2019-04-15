Citadel Market Cap Reaches $60,435.00 (CTL)

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 23% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One Citadel coin can now be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Citadel has a total market cap of $60,435.00 and $6.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Citadel has traded up 40.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000111 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000076 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Citadel Profile

Citadel (CRYPTO:CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team.

Citadel Coin Trading

Citadel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Citadel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

