Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Shares Sold by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,519 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in Cisco Systems by 220,000.0% during the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 2,201 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 546.3% during the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $56.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $56.35.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 13th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.83%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $3,619,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 420,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,749,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Goeckeler sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $1,562,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 419,439 shares in the company, valued at $21,840,188.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $5,926,000. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.49.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

