Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Position Cut by Longer Investments Inc.

Longer Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,455 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 2.6% of Longer Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Longer Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.1% in the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 73,493 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 67,037 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 18.3% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 119,307 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 18,449 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 105,337 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSCO. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Cisco Systems to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.49.

In other news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 15,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total value of $744,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,109,914.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP David Goeckeler sold 30,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $1,562,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 419,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,840,188.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $5,926,000. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $56.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.80. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $56.35.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 59.83%.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

