Cintas Co. (CTAS) Holdings Lifted by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 20.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Cintas were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 9.6% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $167.00 price target on shares of Cintas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Cintas from $235.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cintas from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cintas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.45.

In other Cintas news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total value of $604,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,693.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.60, for a total transaction of $200,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,165 shares in the company, valued at $12,871,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,155 shares of company stock worth $1,658,496 over the last quarter. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CTAS stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $207.14. 2,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.24. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $155.98 and a 12-month high of $217.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.08.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

