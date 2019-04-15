Ciena Co. (CIEN) is Jag Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 490,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,217 shares during the period. Ciena makes up about 3.0% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $18,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Ciena during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Ffcm LLC grew its position in Ciena by 355.7% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Ciena by 393.0% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $183,696.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $91,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,822 shares of company stock valued at $7,874,145 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Northland Securities set a $32.00 target price on Ciena and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on Ciena and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Dougherty & Co boosted their target price on Ciena from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.30.

CIEN stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.40. 2,984,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,605,954. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $22.99 and a 1 year high of $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $778.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.62 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 5.03%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

About Ciena

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Converged Packet Optical; Packet Networking; Optical Transport; and Software and Services. The Converged Packet Optical segment develops and sells optical processors, switching systems, and operating system software.

