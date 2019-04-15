Cielo Waste Solutions (CMC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.08

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp (CNSX:CMC) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.08 and last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 103000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

Cielo Waste Solutions Company Profile (CNSX:CMC)

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. engages in refining municipal and construction waste into a renewable diesel fuel in Canada. The company was formerly known as Cielo Gold Corp. and changed its name to Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. in August 2013. Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

