Cidara Therapeutics’ (CDTX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 488.24% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “CDTX’s pipeline is focused on better ways to treat fungal and bacterial infections as well as influenza. We expect pipeline advancements to drive upwards earnings revisions to levels not yet reflected in the consensus. Valuation Summary We use a blend of DCF and multiples (EV/EBITDA) analysis to get to our 12-month price target of $15.””

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CDTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised Cidara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Cidara Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cidara Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.40.

Cidara Therapeutics stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.55. The stock had a trading volume of 161,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.24. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $6.35.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 29,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 14,421 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 94,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 48,391 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 69,998 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 269,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 57,306 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 291,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

