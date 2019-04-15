Church & Dwight (CHD) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $73.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.78% from the stock’s previous close.

CHD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $58.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.46 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.85.

Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.02. The stock had a trading volume of 38,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,596. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.23. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $44.87 and a 52 week high of $74.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.80% and a net margin of 13.72%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergent, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH; and home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand.

