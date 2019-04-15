Church & Dwight (CHD) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $73.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.78% from the stock’s previous close.
CHD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $58.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.46 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.85.
Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.02. The stock had a trading volume of 38,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,596. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.23. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $44.87 and a 52 week high of $74.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Church & Dwight Company Profile
Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergent, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH; and home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand.
