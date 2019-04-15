ChipMOS Technologies (IMOS) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

IMOS stock opened at $17.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.95. ChipMOS Technologies has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $18.99.

Get ChipMOS Technologies alerts:

ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. ChipMOS Technologies had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ChipMOS Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,680,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,761,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ChipMOS Technologies by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 144,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 11,135 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ChipMOS Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $519,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ChipMOS Technologies by 1,326.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 12,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

ChipMOS Technologies Company Profile

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. It provides a range of back-end assembly and test services, including engineering test, wafer probing and final test of memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors, as well as leadframe-and organic substrate-based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; and gold bumping, reel to reel assembly, and test services for LCD and other flat-panel display driver semiconductors.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.