China Nonferrous Gold (CNG) Trading Down 10.7%

China Nonferrous Gold Ltd (LON:CNG) shares were down 10.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.60 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.60 ($0.05). Approximately 284,380 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 320% from the average daily volume of 67,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.03 ($0.05).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,908.39, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25.

China Nonferrous Gold Company Profile (LON:CNG)

China Nonferrous Gold Limited mines, explores, and develops mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pakrut gold project located in the southern Tien Shan gold belt, Tajikistan. The company was formerly known as Kryso Resources Corporation Limited and changed its name to China Nonferrous Gold Limited in October 2013.

