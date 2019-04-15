Chemring Group plc (LON:CHG) insider Sarah Ellard sold 12,600 shares of Chemring Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.88), for a total transaction of £18,144 ($23,708.35).

Shares of CHG opened at GBX 154.80 ($2.02) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.07. The stock has a market cap of $433.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10. Chemring Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 134 ($1.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 239.50 ($3.13).

Get Chemring Group alerts:

Chemring Group (LON:CHG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The company reported GBX 6.90 ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 8.70 ($0.11) by GBX (1.80) (($0.02)).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Chemring Group’s previous dividend of $1.10. Chemring Group’s payout ratio is presently -0.08%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHG shares. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Chemring Group in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Chemring Group from GBX 221 ($2.89) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Chemring Group plc (CHG) Insider Sells £18,144 in Stock” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/chemring-group-plc-chg-insider-sells-18144-in-stock.html.

About Chemring Group

Chemring Group PLC manufactures and supplies technology electronics and energetic products for defense and security agencies, and defense prime contractors in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Norway. It operates through three segments: Countermeasures, Sensors, and Energetic. The Countermeasures segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells expendable countermeasures for protecting air, sea, and land platforms; and landbased electronic warfare equipment.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Chemring Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemring Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.