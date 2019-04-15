Chegg Inc (CHGG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.60.

CHGG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Chegg from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Chegg to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 8th.

In other news, Director Renee Varni Budig sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total value of $1,776,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,917.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $6,159,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,322,754 shares in the company, valued at $95,372,279.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 729,651 shares of company stock worth $28,404,047 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Chegg by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,230,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679,867 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Chegg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,869,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chegg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,715,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chegg by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,365,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Chegg by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,365,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,038 shares in the last quarter.

CHGG stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.17. The company had a trading volume of 92,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907,651. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 424.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.30. Chegg has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 8.29 and a quick ratio of 8.29.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $95.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.74 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

