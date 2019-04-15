Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its target price increased by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.14% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.53.
NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $130.40 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $93.76 and a twelve month high of $131.57. The company has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 151.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,180,000 after acquiring an additional 256,607 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 21,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $3,634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.
Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.
Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.