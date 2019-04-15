Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its target price increased by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.53.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $130.40 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $93.76 and a twelve month high of $131.57. The company has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 42.85%. The firm had revenue of $526.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 151.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,180,000 after acquiring an additional 256,607 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 21,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $3,634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

