Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Takes $2.39 Million Position in Bandwidth Inc (BAND)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.18% of Bandwidth as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAND. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BAND shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

In other Bandwidth news, Director Brian D. Bailey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $1,382,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 50,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $2,078,528.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 361,339 shares of company stock worth $22,066,191. 48.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $70.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 228.97 and a beta of 0.80. Bandwidth Inc has a 52-week low of $27.75 and a 52-week high of $72.48.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $52.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.37 million. Bandwidth had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 2.14%. Bandwidth’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Takes $2.39 Million Position in Bandwidth Inc (BAND)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/chartwell-investment-partners-llc-takes-2-39-million-position-in-bandwidth-inc-band.html.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provides in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND).

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.