Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 4,912 Shares of Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,912 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ANTM shares. Stephens started coverage on Anthem in a research report on Monday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.02 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $344.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Anthem from $372.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.07.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $252.85 on Monday. Anthem Inc has a twelve month low of $219.96 and a twelve month high of $317.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.24. Anthem had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $23.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 19.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.14%.

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,310,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 7,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.73, for a total value of $2,339,024.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,862,346 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

