Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $2.88 Million Stake in Zogenix, Inc. (ZGNX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,257 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Zogenix worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Zogenix by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Zogenix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Zogenix by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Zogenix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Zogenix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ZGNX opened at $38.46 on Monday. Zogenix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.43 and a 12 month high of $62.75. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 2.17.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.44. Equities research analysts predict that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roger Hawley sold 20,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,138,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cam L. Garner sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 131,483 shares of company stock valued at $6,829,351. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZGNX. BidaskClub raised shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Svb Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zogenix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.17.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

