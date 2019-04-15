Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $2.55 Million Stake in Moelis & Co (MC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Co were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MC. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Moelis & Co in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Moelis & Co in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Moelis & Co in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Moelis & Co in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Moelis & Co in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. 75.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moelis & Co alerts:

Shares of MC stock opened at $38.38 on Monday. Moelis & Co has a fifty-two week low of $32.66 and a fifty-two week high of $67.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.00.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. Moelis & Co had a return on equity of 57.34% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $238.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moelis & Co will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Moelis & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 15th. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

MC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moelis & Co from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Moelis & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moelis & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Moelis & Co from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Moelis & Co in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.89.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/chartwell-investment-partners-llc-has-2-55-million-stake-in-moelis-co-mc.html.

Moelis & Co Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.