Charles Schwab Co. (SCHW) EVP Jonathan M. Craig Sells 3,740 Shares

Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $173,984.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.03. The company had a trading volume of 7,443,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,736,862. Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $37.83 and a one year high of $60.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 34.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. UBS Group cut Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.22.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Charles Schwab by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Clearbridge LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

