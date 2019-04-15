Chardan Capital Reiterates $10.00 Price Target for Arcimoto (FUV)

Chardan Capital set a $10.00 target price on Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arcimoto from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Arcimoto from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th.

Shares of FUV opened at $4.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Arcimoto has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $7.35.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arcimoto stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of Arcimoto at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as WTP Inc and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

