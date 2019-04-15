Character Group (CCT) Sets New 52-Week High at $560.00

Character Group plc (LON:CCT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 560 ($7.32) and last traded at GBX 550 ($7.19), with a volume of 4250 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 550 ($7.19).

The company has a market capitalization of $116.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.98.

In other news, insider Jerry Healy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 530 ($6.93), for a total transaction of £212,000 ($277,015.55).

The Character Group plc designs, develops, and distributes toys, games, and gifts the United Kingdom, the Far East, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beados, Ben & Holly's Little Kingdom, ChillFactor, Cra-Z-Art Shimmer 'n Sparkle, Cra-Z-Sand, Disney Frozen, Disney Princess Palace Pets, Doctor Who, Easy Nails and Easy Tat2, Fireman Sam, DC Comics Toys, Minecraft Toys, My Little Pony, Orbeez, Pom Pom WOW!, Postman Pat, Qixels, and Scooby Doo brands.

