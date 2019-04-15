Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stake in Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,377 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Comcast were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,547,699 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $161,034,000 after buying an additional 196,200 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,949 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $411,000. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 132,526,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,692,759,000 after buying an additional 509,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 875,176 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,990,000 after buying an additional 94,568 shares during the last quarter. 81.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $41.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $30.43 and a 12 month high of $41.33. The company has a market cap of $190.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $27.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.94%.

In other Comcast news, EVP David L. Cohen sold 275,746 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $10,205,359.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 650,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,080,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 845 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $30,039.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,727.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,284,720 shares of company stock valued at $49,080,076. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Macquarie raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, March 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.45.

WARNING: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/cetera-investment-advisers-grows-stake-in-comcast-co-cmcsa.html.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.