Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) Director Sells $300,400.00 in Stock

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Director John C. Dean sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $300,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,398 shares in the company, valued at $102,075.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CPF opened at $29.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $862.03 million, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.02. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a one year low of $23.23 and a one year high of $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $54.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) Director Sells $300,400.00 in Stock” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/central-pacific-financial-corp-cpf-director-sells-300400-00-in-stock.html.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.