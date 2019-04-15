Central Garden & Pet (CENT) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

NASDAQ CENT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.85. The company had a trading volume of 294,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,543. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of -0.06. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $25.07 and a fifty-two week high of $45.02.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.52 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 1,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $67,456.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 21.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

