Celestica Inc (CLS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

CLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celestica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Macquarie downgraded Celestica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Scotiabank downgraded Celestica from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Celestica from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Celestica from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLS. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Celestica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 10,347.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 11,360 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,696. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.82. Celestica has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $12.59.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 1.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Celestica will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, and after-market repair and return services.

