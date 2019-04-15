CBS Co. (CBS) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) by 20.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,386 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,237 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in CBS were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CBS in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CBS in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in CBS by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,098 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CBS by 787.9% in the fourth quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Asset Management purchased a new stake in CBS in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CBS news, Director Gary L. Countryman sold 4,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $235,388.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,258,362.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Anschell sold 20,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $1,038,780.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,469.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBS stock opened at $51.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04. CBS Co. has a 12 month low of $41.38 and a 12 month high of $59.59.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The media conglomerate reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. CBS had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 83.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CBS Co. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. CBS’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

CBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of CBS from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of CBS in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of CBS in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of CBS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of CBS from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.28.

About CBS

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

