Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Kroger Co (KR)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Kroger makes up 1.1% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Kroger stock opened at $25.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Kroger Co has a 1 year low of $23.48 and a 1 year high of $32.74.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $28.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.38 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 23.50%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.54%.

In other Kroger news, Director Robert D. Beyer sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $1,961,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,109,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

