Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Encana Corp (ECA)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Encana were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Encana by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encana by 383.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encana during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Encana during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Encana by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Encana from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. CSFB reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Encana in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Encana in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Cowen upgraded Encana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Encana in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.78.

Shares of ECA stock opened at $7.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Encana Corp has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $14.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.10.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Encana had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that Encana Corp will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Encana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Encana’s payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

In other news, Director Suzanne P. Nimocks acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $118,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,146 shares in the company, valued at $607,880.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Encana Profile

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

