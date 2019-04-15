Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,190 Shares of Carnival Corp (CCL)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Carnival by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 6,169 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Carnival by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after buying an additional 13,248 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Carnival in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Carnival by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 396,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,275,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC increased its stake in Carnival by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 25,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Carnival from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.16 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Carnival from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Carnival has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.39.

In other news, General Counsel Arnaldo Perez sold 5,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $324,842.28. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 43,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,765.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stein Kruse sold 32,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $1,835,864.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,198 shares in the company, valued at $5,262,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,536 shares of company stock worth $3,569,555. Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $53.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23. Carnival Corp has a 1-year low of $45.64 and a 1-year high of $67.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Carnival Corp will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

