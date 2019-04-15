Carnival Corp (CCL) Shares Bought by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CCL shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Carnival from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Carnival from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

In other news, CEO Stein Kruse sold 32,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $1,835,864.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,262,661.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $1,408,848.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,262.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 62,536 shares of company stock worth $3,569,555 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCL traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $53.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,777,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,926,329. Carnival Corp has a 52-week low of $45.64 and a 52-week high of $67.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Carnival had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

