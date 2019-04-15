Carnick & Kubik Group LLC Has $7.80 Million Stake in Accenture Plc (ACN)

Carnick & Kubik Group LLC lifted its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Accenture comprises 1.4% of Carnick & Kubik Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Accenture by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $165.00 price target on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $178.00 price target on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.07 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.58.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $181,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,235. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $296,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,923,194.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,645. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $178.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $132.63 and a 1 year high of $179.36.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 38.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $1.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.32%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/carnick-kubik-group-llc-has-7-80-million-stake-in-accenture-plc-acn.html.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Recommended Story: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.