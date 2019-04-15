Carly Simon Composing memoir.

Carly Simon is now writing an”intimate, exposed” memoir on a very famous friend, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.

Farrar, Straus and Giroux announced Monday the Simon’s”Touched by the Sun” has been scheduled for Oct. 22. As stated by the publisher, Simon and Onassis met at a summer celebration on Martha’s Vineyard and started an”unlikely, but durable friendship.” Simon, best known for such tunes as”You’re So Vain” and”The Spy Who Loved Me,” said in a statement that Onassis became what out of a”protective mother body” into a”mischievous pal.” Onassis died in 1994.

Simon has written a previous memoir,”Boys In the Trees.”