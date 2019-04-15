Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 67.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,510 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $46.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.15. Cardinal Health Inc has a 12-month low of $42.17 and a 12-month high of $66.45.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $37.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 24.01%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.4763 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.20%.

Several brokerages have commented on CAH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.90.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

