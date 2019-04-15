CARAT (CARAT) Price Reaches $1.08 on Top Exchanges

CARAT (CURRENCY:CARAT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 15th. CARAT has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $472,660.00 worth of CARAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CARAT has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. One CARAT token can now be bought for $1.08 or 0.00021298 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CARAT alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006350 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00374327 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019821 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002248 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.21 or 0.01093159 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00211342 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00001534 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005877 BTC.

CARAT Token Profile

CARAT’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. CARAT’s official website is carats.io . CARAT’s official Twitter account is @caratsio

Buying and Selling CARAT

CARAT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CARAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CARAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CARAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CARAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CARAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.