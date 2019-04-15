CAPROCK Group Inc. Increases Stake in The Western Union Company (WU)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 406,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 108,549 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 120,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 31,075 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 98,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 45,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the period.

Get The Western Union alerts:

In related news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 21,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $402,782.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,265.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. ValuEngine upgraded The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

WU opened at $19.11 on Monday. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $21.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 225.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/caprock-group-inc-increases-stake-in-the-western-union-company-wu.html.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Further Reading: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.