Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) Receives $105.31 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.31.

COF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd.

In other news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $247,533.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 22,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 8,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COF traded down $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,186,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,487. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $69.90 and a one year high of $101.26.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 18.58%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

