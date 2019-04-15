Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $277,000 Position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic (EDD)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic (NYSE:EDD) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EDD. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic by 49.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,184,741 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after purchasing an additional 390,418 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,821,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic by 46.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 550,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 173,983 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic in the fourth quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic during the fourth quarter worth about $418,000.

Shares of EDD stock opened at $6.62 on Monday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $7.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

