Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Prologis Inc (PLD)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PLD opened at $74.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Prologis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.21 and a fifty-two week high of $74.44. The firm has a market cap of $46.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 58.81%. The firm had revenue of $679.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.97%.

In other Prologis news, insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 16,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $1,153,999.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,721,773.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene F. Reilly sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total value of $1,350,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,872.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,126 shares of company stock valued at $8,895,929 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 price target on Prologis and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird downgraded Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Prologis from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank raised Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.15.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

