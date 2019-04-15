Cambridge Cognition (COG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $66.00

Shares of Cambridge Cognition Holdings PLC (LON:COG) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 66 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 69 ($0.90), with a volume of 18665 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.50 ($0.92).

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Cambridge Cognition in a report on Thursday, January 31st.

The company has a market cap of $16.61 million and a PE ratio of -9.86.

About Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG)

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc, a neuroscience technology company, develops digital health products. The company offers CANTAB Recruit, an online patient recruitment platform for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to identify qualified clinical trial participants in high-need indications, such as Alzheimer's disease; CANTAB Connect that provides digital cognitive assessment solutions for pharmaceutical clinical trials in various therapeutic areas from phases IIV or a cognitive testing software that enhances the chances of success and minimizing the risk of failure in neuroscience research; and Cognition Kit, a digital health platform, which delivers wearable and smartphone apps to provide engaging digital health solutions for the enhancement of patient engagement, demonstration of treatment efficacy, and understanding of a disease and a patient's response to medication.

