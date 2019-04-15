Calix Inc (CALX) Holdings Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) by 97.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 982,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 485,357 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $9,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Calix by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 93,062 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 9,856 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Calix by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 71,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 11,312 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Calix by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 11,718 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Calix by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 28,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 14,207 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Calix in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CALX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut Calix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Calix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.92.

In other news, CFO Cory Sindelar acquired 10,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.53 per share, with a total value of $75,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director J Daniel Plants acquired 100,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 122,500 shares of company stock worth $924,800 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.28% of the company’s stock.

CALX opened at $6.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.59. Calix Inc has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $11.30.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $115.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.95 million. Calix had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Calix Inc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software platforms, systems, and software for fiber- and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers (CSPs) to access networks. Its portfolio consists of E-Series access systems and nodes, B-Series access nodes, C-Series multiservice access system, and P-Series optical network terminals and residential gateways.

