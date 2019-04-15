Calamos Advisors LLC Has $4.52 Million Position in HP Inc. (HPQ)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,700 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,673 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $4,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $334,781,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in HP by 2,609.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,544,575 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 11,118,507 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in HP by 136.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,812,429 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $330,176,000 after buying an additional 7,384,389 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in HP by 618.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,497,565 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $71,560,000 after buying an additional 3,010,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in HP by 113.6% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,496,652 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $106,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,736 shares during the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Dion J. Weisler sold 36,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $735,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on HPQ. Bank of America cut HP from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on HP in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.03.

Shares of HPQ opened at $20.21 on Monday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.46 and a 52 week high of $27.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.39.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. HP had a negative return on equity of 216.97% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. HP’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.1602 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s payout ratio is 31.68%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

