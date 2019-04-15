Buckingham Research Reiterates $65.00 Price Target for Fastenal (FAST)

Buckingham Research set a $65.00 target price on Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $78.00 price target on Fastenal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised Fastenal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Argus reaffirmed a positive rating on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fastenal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.90.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $69.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.17. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $47.37 and a 1 year high of $69.79.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.52% and a net margin of 15.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.40%.

In other news, Director Michael John Dolan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leland J. Hein sold 39,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $2,488,187.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,327.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,458,662. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter valued at $684,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter valued at $458,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter valued at $7,708,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.9% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 54,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 20.6% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.