BT Wealth Management LLC Has $1.96 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

BT Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 1.2% of BT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWD. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,992,256,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,902,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,208,541,000 after purchasing an additional 9,228,967 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,373,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134,017 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,330,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,702,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLS Professional Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 28,262.7% in the 4th quarter. KLS Professional Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,251,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243,209 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $126.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,258,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,752,919. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $104.07 and a 1-year high of $129.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.6658 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

