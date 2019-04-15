Bruker Co. (BRKR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.17.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Bruker by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Bruker by 164.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Bruker during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Bruker during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Bruker during the third quarter worth about $211,000. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRKR traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.29. 22,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,369. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Bruker has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $40.25.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.53 million. Bruker had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 26.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bruker will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Bruker’s payout ratio is presently 11.43%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

