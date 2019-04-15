Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BIP. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

NYSE:BIP opened at $41.44 on Monday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $32.26 and a 1-year high of $42.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a $0.502 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 340.68%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

