Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) Holdings Cut by Steinberg Global Asset Management

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,404,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,553,000 after purchasing an additional 221,526 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,818,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,678 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 34,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 17,370 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 266,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,858,000 after purchasing an additional 165,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 233.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,273,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,703,000 after purchasing an additional 891,996 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Shares of BAM traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,597,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,676. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 1-year low of $36.58 and a 1-year high of $48.10. The company has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $1.72. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $16.01 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 23rd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/brookfield-asset-management-inc-bam-holdings-cut-by-steinberg-global-asset-management.html.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.