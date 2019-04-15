Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.50.
A number of analysts have commented on BAM shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 213.6% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $1.72. The business had revenue of $16.01 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS.
Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile
Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.
