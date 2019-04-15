Brokers Set Expectations for Yamana Gold Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) – Desjardins increased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Yamana Gold in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 12th. Desjardins analyst J. Wolfson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CSFB restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of TSE YRI opened at C$3.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion and a PE ratio of -11.40. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of C$2.66 and a 12 month high of C$4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.71.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$638.95 million for the quarter.

In other Yamana Gold news, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 12,776 shares of Yamana Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.68, for a total transaction of C$47,015.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$205,281.44. Also, Director Peter Marrone purchased 9,000 shares of Yamana Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,734,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,915,282.67. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,323 shares of company stock valued at $61,819.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.007 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is presently -6.67%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.