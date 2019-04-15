Brokers Offer Predictions for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp’s Q3 2019 Earnings (WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (TSE:WPM) – Desjardins dropped their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 12th. Desjardins analyst J. Wolfson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. Desjardins also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ FY2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$30.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, February 15th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, December 17th. CSFB cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$27.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$28.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at C$30.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.44, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of C$19.87 and a 52-week high of C$33.85.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$259.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$254.10 million.

In other news, Director John Brough sold 1,500 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.48, for a total value of C$50,220.00. Also, Director Douglas Martin Holtby sold 4,000 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.30, for a total transaction of C$133,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,437,300.73. Insiders sold 16,320 shares of company stock valued at $544,175 over the last quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming company in Canada and internationally. It has streaming agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

