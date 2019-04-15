Brokerages Set Visa Inc (V) PT at $167.38

Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $168.96.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. Nomura increased their price objective on Visa from $151.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Visa from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Visa from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Visa from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Visa from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ellen Richey sold 81,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.99, for a total value of $11,339,889.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,294 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 193,531 shares of company stock worth $28,797,949. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 158.7% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its holdings in Visa by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 180.9% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 396 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $160.44. 7,924,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,639,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00. Visa has a one year low of $119.37 and a one year high of $160.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 50.61%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Visa will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

